Ashe County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Wesley Pennington after he gave them the slip on two chases.

JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One Ashe County man has been giving authorities the slip lately.

In an Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies said they’re looking for Wesley Samuel Pennington. They chased Pennington twice, including one early-morning chase on Thursday.

Pennington currently is a Department of Corrections absconder and facing multiple pending charges. His lengthy criminal history includes aggravated assaults, felony firearm charges, and more. Officials said the man is potentially armed and dangerous.

In 2018, the Ashe County Times newspaper reported on an earlier Pennington arrest and his two attempts to escape the county jail.

Deputies asked Pennington Hollow, Coy Ham, and the Big Springs Area residents to “lock their vehicle/home doors and dial 911 for assistance” if they saw the man. Those areas are near Lansing, which is north of Jefferson.

Officials warned residents they would look in a wooded area for the man Thursday with “a large-scale law enforcement presence in the area.”

There were no other updates about Pennington as of Friday morning.