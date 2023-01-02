ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed after his vehicle overturned and he was ejected after hitting two roadway signs, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on US-221 near Paul Goodman Road.

Fleetwood resident Jose Hernandez Jr., 66, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Hernandez was in a jeep traveling southbound, went off the right side of the road, and collided with an embankment before striking two roadway signs and overturning.

He was not restrained by a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Highway Patrol said.