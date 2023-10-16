ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after wrecking his car while fleeing from officers.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, Sgt. Cox was patrolling the Crumpler area when a vehicle passed by him at a high rate of speed.

Cox attempted a traffic stop but the driver sped away when he tried to approach. A few miles away, the suspect’s car was seen flipped over with smoke coming from its motor.

Credit: Ashe County Sheriff’s Office

The driver, 25-year-old Bryce Gage Matheson, exited the vehicle and was cleared of injuries by Ashe Medics.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Matheson was driving while impaired. Marijuana and other paraphernalia were found inside his car.

Matheson was arrested and charged with:

Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Fail to heed light or siren

Simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of marijuana and paraphernalia

Open container

Driving while impaired

Driving while license revoked

He was released from the Ashe County Detention Center after being booked under a $5,000 secured bond.