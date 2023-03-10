CRESTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man got stuck in the mud after attempting to flee an Ashe County home he allegedly broke into Saturday.

The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies encountered a truck stuck in a grassy marsh while responding to a breaking and entering call. The truck was partially sunken and had damp mud strewn in the roadway.

Deputies then reportedly noticed a male walking in the roadway who told the deputies he ran out of gas, and it was his truck.

Various household items were in the truck bed, the sheriff’s office said, and deputies began to question the man about the break-in. In addition to the alleged stolen times, drugs and drug paraphernalia reportedly also were inside.

Derrick Bledsoe, 30, of Todd, was charged with: felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, three counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana possession.

He was held on a $25,000 secured bond and later released.