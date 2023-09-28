WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ashe County Sheriff deputies arrested a Lansing man after learning of outstanding Georgia warrants from a medical call.

On Sept. 18, emergency personnel got a call from Ashe County Communications about a man in distress. When medics arrived at the scene, 911 dispatch learned about outstanding warrants for the man. Soon after, two deputies arrived, taking 26-year-old Terrell Marquis Day into custody.

Day is in the Ashe County Detention Center. He’s facing charges of:

Failure to appear on two counts of terroristic threats

Three counts of possession of a firearm during the committing of a crime

Day has a $200,000 bond on an extradition/fugitive from another state charge.