JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An estimated 37 people have been displaced and one person is injured after an apartment complex fire early Thursday morning, according to Ashe County Emergency Management.

On Nov. 16, officials said the fire happened just after 4:30 a.m. at a complex at 135 Badger St. in Jefferson.

Firefighters say they helped a woman trapped in her second-floor apartment get out. She was taken to Ashe Memorial Hospital but was released after medical care.

A warming center was set up for residents while the building was searched and evaluated, officials say.

Authorities say that two apartments with fire damage and one with water damage were deemed not habitable pending repairs. The Red Cross is helping those whose apartments were damaged by the fire.

Numerous agencies responded and assisted with the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This fire comes after wildfires continue to burn in the mountain counties. Thirty counties in N.C. remain under a burn ban including Ashe County.