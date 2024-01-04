CRESTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Tennessee man started his new year with several charges in Ashe County.

Ashe County deputies say 54-year-old Johnny Mitchell Guy fled officers around 11 p.m. on Jan. 1. Deputies saw the Mountain City, Tenn. man in a vehicle in violation of North Carolina traffic laws.

After attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle refused to stop and increased its speed. After a short pursuit, deputies stopped the car and arrested Guy.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene on the scene and found a clear glass smoking pipe with drug residue and a fixed-blade knife inside the truck.

Deputies transported Guy to the Ashe County Detention Center. During the intake process, detention officers found two clear baggies and a vial of a white, crystal substance later identified to be Methamphetamine and several pills.

Guy is facing several charges, including:

Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Felony possession schedule II controlled substance

Felony controlled substance jail premises

DWLR not impaired

REV Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Deputies sent the evidence to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for analysis.