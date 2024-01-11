CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three mountain counties in the Queen City News area are feeling the effects of cold weather Thursday morning.

Ashe County Schools decided to have an optional teacher workday while two other school systems called for delays. Avery County Schools and Watauga County Schools are under a two-hour delay plan.

Avery County Schools took it a step further, announcing that several buses will not travel down gravel roads or the following roads. They are:

Dobbins Road, Horse Bottom Road, Old Horse Bottom Road, Pigeon Roost Road, Dogwood Road, Balsam Lane, Beech Haven Road, Sugar Mountain Road #2, Alton Palmer Road, Barlow Road, Curtis Creek Road, Russell Norris Road, Mollies Branch Road, Jerry’s Creek Road and Sunset Circle.