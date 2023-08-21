Two people had a scare Monday morning in an incident where a car ended up in the New River near Jefferson.

JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people had a scare Monday morning in an incident involving a car in the New River.

Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill and N.C. State Highway Patrol said a 2019 Honda CR-V overturned into the South Fork of the New River off Bill Bledsoe Road near N.C. 16 around 8 a.m.

The driver, West Jefferson resident Lisa Griffin Hicks, 62, and a passenger received minor injuries. They refused transport to the hospital.

Officials said the car’s two occupants climbed out the door, waded to the bank, and were assisted up the riverbank by first responders.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

During the on-scene investigation, the roadway was closed in the area for over an hour. Troopers say they will not file charges in this case.

Bill Bledsoe is a narrow gravel road running next to the river. The initial NCSHP investigation shows that the CR-V attempted to avoid a vehicle traveling north on the road.