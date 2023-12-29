ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County community is rallying around a 10-year-old boy who suffered third-degree burns in a house fire.

The Eclipse Salon is filled with Chevy Strong t-shirts for 10-year-old Chevy Burroughs and his family who lost their home in a devasting house fire.

It happened on Dec. 8 off Mountain Creek Road just south of Asheboro.

His father Kevin Burroughs saved Chevy when he broke through a wall to rescue him.

Haley Schadt who works at the Eclipse Salon remembers hearing the news.

“I started crying because he’s like a little brother to me. He is such a good kid. It didn’t deserve to happen to him, but God couldn’t have picked a stronger person for it to happen to,” Schadt said.

To financially support Chevy’s family, the salon began selling shirts two weeks ago.

The surrounding community also stepped up in a big way by raising more than $10,000.

“The red ribbon is for a burn victim. The Chevy Strong across this is because Chevy is strong. He is the one who is going to overcome this. Even when people think he’s not going to overcome this, he is out there doing his best right now,” Schadt said.

All the money will go towards building a new home for the Burroughs in the same spot their old home stood.

You can get one of the shirts to support Chevy’s family.

“It’s crazy to me because there’s people that I don’t even know who are coming and saying, ‘Hey, I have stuff that I want to give to the family.’ It’s God’s work around here,” Schadt said.

If you hope to buy one of the shirts, you can stop by the Eclipse Salon off Davis Street. They’re open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chevy’s sister says her brother sat up for the first time in bed Wednesday and is expected to leave the pediatric intensive care unit this week.