DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Charges were dismissed for an assistant principal at Hillside High School in Durham who was accused of attempted rape, according to the Durham County District Attorney’s Office.

Louis Ray Harrison was suspended with pay in March. Durham police previously reported the incident happened that month.

Harrison, who also worked as the school’s head football coach, resigned in June after being charged with second-degree attempted forcible rape and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said the investigation “revealed substantial contradictory evidence” to the accusations.

Harrison worked as a science teacher at Hillside High School from 2003 to 2009, before returning in 2014 as a part of the administration team, according to his biography on the school’s website.