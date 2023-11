AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Avery County Schools announced Monday morning that it will operate on a two-hour delay due to concerns over weather and hazardous road conditions.

“With temperatures quickly dropping below freezing and currently wet roads throughout the county, there is the likelihood for black ice this morning,” the district said in a social media release.

Faculty and staff are expected to report at 9 a.m.