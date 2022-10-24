Blue Ridge Mountains landscape at Linn Cove Viaduct and Grandfather Mountain at dawn.

BANNER ELK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accidentally fell to his death Sunday morning from an overlook at Grandfather Mountain, officials said.

Park officials said an emergency call came in around 10 a.m. Sunday that reported a person missing from one of the park’s overlooks.

Rescue crews reportedly found a man’s body at the base of a cliff.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said the incident appeared to be an accidental fall. Authorities said nothing indicated anything other than an accident, but investigations were ongoing.

“The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is deeply saddened by today’s incident and extends thoughts and prayers to all those affected,” the park said in a news release.

The name of the person was not immediately released.