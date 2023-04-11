BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Somewhere, over the rainbow, way up high… on a North Carolina mountain.

The “Autumn at Oz Festival” is kicking off in Avery County this September, and you’re invited!

For a limited time — only on the dates listed below — the Land of Oz Theme Park will be open to the public.

Sept. 8-10 th

Sept. 15-17 th

Sept. 22-24th

Tickets go on sale in late June (the exact date to be announced soon) for the opportunity to experience a piece of N.C. history dating back to the 1970s. The Wizard of Oz-themed amusement park drops visitors in the center of Oz.

Some history for you

The park opened in June 1970 and was fully operational for about a decade before a fire destroyed two of the emerald city buildings in 1975; new management was able to get the park up and running; it shut down in 1980, but not for long.

This year’s “Autumn at Oz Festival” marks the park’s 30th anniversary.

Officials advise that the land is private property, and those arriving onsite after hours without advanced approval will be considered trespassers.

You can get tickets here.