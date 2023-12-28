AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The search for a missing man took a tragic turn this week when his body was found inside an overturned vehicle in a river, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Queen City News.

Barry Robert Hertel, 71, of Elk Park, was reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 23. He was last seen at the Lowes Hardware store in Banner Elk, driving in a silver 2019 Subaru Forester.

The Missing Persons report indicated Hertel suffered from a cognitive impairment.

Several days later on Tuesday, Dec. 26, the Avery County 911 center received a call around 9:30 a.m. regarding an overturned vehicle in the river off NC 194 near Sam Eller Road.

As emergency crews got to the scene they found a silver vehicle partially submerged with an unresponsive man inside. Authorities believed the man could be Hertel, based on the vehicle’s registration number and plate.

After the vehicle was removed from the river, Hertel was confirmed to be deceased and his body was positively identified.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the accident.