CROSSNORE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The public’s help is requested in finding 83-year-old Hayden Vance and 79-year-old Rosalie Vance, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

The Vances both suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s. They are believed to be driving a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue with an N.C. license plate number ZWF8248 and a sticker in the bottom left corner of the back window that says “Mom’s Taxi”.

Hayden Allen Vance Rosalie February Vance NCDPS

The pair were last seen on Jay Vance Lane in Crossnore. Officials say Rosalie Vance may be headed toward Boone, N.C., or Johnson City, T.N.

Hayden Vance is described as a white man standing at 5 feet, 11 inches, and weighing 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and short straight hair.

Rosalie Vance is said to stand at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weigh 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length white hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chief Deputy Van Williams with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office at 828-783-1402.