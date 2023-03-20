GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a baby boy was brought to a hospital on Sunday and was pronounced dead.

The incident was reported as a child death on Sunday just after 1:25 p.m. at UNC Health Wayne hospital at 2700 Wayne Memorial Drive, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with medical staff who informed them that a 7-month-old male was brought by his parents to the Emergency Department, where he was pronounced deceased,” police said in the news release.

Responding officers contacted the Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau, which also responded to the scene.

“This investigation is still developing,” the news release said.

Police said no other details would be available at this time.