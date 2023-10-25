CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds announced some important changes to their 2024 operating calendar, surprising some season ticket holders.

After one year of being open to the public year-round, the popular amusement park said it will be moving back to its traditional seasonal operating calendar in 2024.

According to Carowinds’ park hours and calendar, the park will be open until Jan. 1, 2024, for Winterfest and then will close the rest of January and February.

Opening Day at the park will be Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Following Carowinds’s announcement, several shared their thoughts on social media with some expressing their disappointment in the decision to close at the start of the year.

“Very disappointed. Our best visits were January, February, and early March,” one parkgoer said. Another said, “Get the passes or not. Carowinds isn’t doing any more or less in comparison to other theme parks. Danged if they do, danged if they don’t.”

Queen City News reached out to Carowinds for clarification on why the park is returning to its traditional operating calendar in 2024. QCN received this reply on Wednesday:

“We constantly seek fresh ways to provide our guests with unforgettable experiences and lasting memories. Our dedication to ongoing improvement frequently involves experimenting with new concepts and schedules.

We use these lessons to enhance the quality of our products and guest experiences. We look forward to welcoming our guests for the 2024 season on opening day, March 9, 2024.

Season pass holders will continue to enjoy the same benefits. At Carowinds, we deeply appreciate our season pass holders and are dedicated to offering them the highest value and guest experience possible.

Seasonal events like SCarowinds, and WinterFest will proceed as scheduled. The park will continue to explore ways to elevate these experiences for guests throughout the year.”

“The decision to return to our traditional seasonal operating calendar was multifaceted,” Carowinds told Queen City News on Wednesday.

Carowinds said Cedar Fair made the decision that Carowinds, along with Great America and Kings Dominion, would not operate year-round in 2024.