BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An infected raccoon was Gaston County’s first confirmed rabies case of the year.

On Saturday, at 7:36 p.m., Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call regarding a sick or injured raccoon at a residence in the 100 block of Lakeview Drive.

Officials processed the raccoon was processed and sent a rabies specimen to the North Carolina State Lab. On Tuesday, at 9:50 a.m., lab technicians informed Animal Care and Enforcement of the positive test.

Animal Care and Enforcement notified the resident and conducted a neighborhood canvas in the Lakeview Drive area to inform the community of the result and to verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also notified the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s essential to keep pets current on their rabies vaccines as you are protecting them from contracting and spreading the disease to your family, other animals, and community members.

Furthermore, it is important to avoid handling or transporting sick animals. The animal could have rabies. Residents should contact Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement to capture and transport sick animals.