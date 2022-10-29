FILE – American flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in North Carolina last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in North Carolina, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. All 20 stocks that met the criteria in North Carolina were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +16.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#20. Wolfspeed (WOLF)

– Last week price change: -18.8% (-$19.87)

– Market cap: $10.7 billion

– Headquarters: Durham

– Sector: Semiconductors

#19. First Citizens BancShares/NC Class A (FCNCA)

– Last week price change: -4.6% (-$38.84)

– Market cap: $12.1 billion

– Headquarters: Raleigh

– Sector: Regional Banks

#18. Nucor Corp. (NUE)

– Last week price change: -1.2% (-$1.56)

– Market cap: $35.1 billion

– Headquarters: Charlotte

– Sector: Steel

#17. Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)

– Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.02)

– Market cap: $5.3 billion

– Headquarters: Charlotte

– Sector: Diversified Support Services

#16. Sealed Air Corp. (SEE)

– Last week price change: +1.9% (+$0.90)

– Market cap: $6.9 billion

– Headquarters: Charlotte

– Sector: Paper Packaging

#15. Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

– Last week price change: +2.7% (+$4.51)

– Market cap: $6.5 billion

– Headquarters: Davidson

– Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#14. Qorvo (QRVO)

– Last week price change: +3.5% (+$2.97)

– Market cap: $9.1 billion

– Headquarters: Greensboro

– Sector: Semiconductors

#13. Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

– Last week price change: +3.5% (+$1.23)

– Market cap: $290.7 billion

– Headquarters: Charlotte

– Sector: Diversified Banks

#12. Albemarle Corp. (ALB)

– Last week price change: +3.8% (+$10.15)

– Market cap: $32.8 billion

– Headquarters: Charlotte

– Sector: Specialty Chemicals

#11. Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

– Last week price change: +3.9% (+$10.17)

– Market cap: $30.2 billion

– Headquarters: Thomasville

– Sector: Trucking

#10. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

– Last week price change: +5.9% (+$12.58)

– Market cap: $20.8 billion

– Headquarters: Burlington

– Sector: Health Care Services

#9. Duke Energy Corp. (DUK)

– Last week price change: +6.3% (+$5.54)

– Market cap: $72.4 billion

– Headquarters: Charlotte

– Sector: Electric Utilities

#8. Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

– Last week price change: +7.2% (+$22.85)

– Market cap: $21.1 billion

– Headquarters: Raleigh

– Sector: Construction Materials

#7. Ingersoll Rand (IR)

– Last week price change: +7.8% (+$3.66)

– Market cap: $20.3 billion

– Headquarters: Davidson

– Sector: Industrial Machinery

#6. Syneos Health (SYNH)

– Last week price change: +8.2% (+$3.86)

– Market cap: $5.2 billion

– Headquarters: Morrisville

– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

#5. Truist Financial Corp. (TFC)

– Last week price change: +8.5% (+$3.54)

– Market cap: $59.8 billion

– Headquarters: Charlotte

– Sector: Regional Banks

#4. Lowe’s Cos. (LOW)

– Last week price change: +9.0% (+$16.36)

– Market cap: $123.4 billion

– Headquarters: Mooresville

– Sector: Home Improvement Retail

#3. Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

– Last week price change: +11.3% (+$19.33)

– Market cap: $11.5 billion

– Headquarters: Raleigh

– Sector: Automotive Retail

#2. Honeywell International (HON)

– Last week price change: +12.1% (+$22.12)

– Market cap: $137.8 billion

– Headquarters: Charlotte

– Sector: Industrial Conglomerates

#1. IQVIA Holdings (IQV)

– Last week price change: +16.8% (+$30.01)

– Market cap: $38.7 billion

– Headquarters: Durham

– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services