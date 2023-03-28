DURHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — President Joe Biden is traveling to Durham Tuesday to kick off his “Investing in America” Tour at a semiconductor manufacturing facility, Wolfspeed.

Usually, around this time in a president’s term, they’re gearing up to announce their bid for re-election. So far, President Biden hasn’t made any official announcements.

This nationwide “Investing in America” tour gives us a pretty good indication that Biden wants to highlight all he’s done and show voters he wants more time to finish what he’s started.

The whole tour centers around showing Americans what the Biden Administration has accomplished with spending packages like the $1 trillion infrastructure plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan, and more.

The administration claims that one of its spending packages, the Chips Act, directly benefited the Wolfspeed semiconductor plant in Durham. The package spent billions of dollars in manufacturing, workforce development, and tax credits to bring the company back to the U.S.

The tour’s kickoff also comes after Biden laid out the bulk of his budget plan, which could cut deficits by $2.9 trillion over the next decade.

Republicans have not unveiled their own plan, but many have already spoken out against the president’s proposal, saying it doesn’t go far enough and involves too much additional spending.

