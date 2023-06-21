MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament released a three-minute video on its Facebook page on Wednesday about the controversial decision that happened at the end of the tournament this past Sunday.

It’s the first statement from the organization since Sunday’s ruling. The Big Rock committee ruled Sensation’s blue marlin was ineligible because of at least one shark bite near the fish’s tail. That decision gave Sushi the overall victory.

Since then, the captain of Sensation, Greg McCoy, along with owner Ashley Bleau has been very vocal about the decision. On Monday, Bleau filed a formal protest over the ruling and has retained a lawyer.

In the video, the president of the Board of Directors of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, Emery Ivey, talked about the incident and the decision that was made. Close-up photos of the shark bite on the blue marlin are also in the video.

Ivey also discussed the comparison between the incident in 2019, where Top Dog’s fish was beaten up when it was brought to shore to weigh. That fish helped Top Dog win the tournament. It’s also a point of comparison of many who say one standard of the rules was taken for Top Gun but not for Sensation.