BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 49-year-old man died in a two-car wreck Thursday, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Authorities say Lenior resident Harold Kelly Parsons died in a fatal collision on U.S 321 in Caldwell County near the Watagua County line. Parsons drove a 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera south on U.S. 321, crossing the center line and hitting a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.

Parsons died at the scene. Emergency personnel transported a passenger to Johnson City Medical Center in serious condition by helicopter.

Lincolnton resident Andrew Calvin Sigmon, 47, drove the Silverado. Emergency personnel treated Sigmon at the scene for minor injuries.

The initial NCSHP investigation cited careless and reckless driving as contributing to the collision. Investigators closed US 321 for two hours during the on-scene investigation.