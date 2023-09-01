KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is searching for a man and a dog who’ve been reported missing out of Kill Devil Hills.

The Coast Guard says 47-year-old Scott Johnson’s vehicle and boat trailer were found at a boat ramp in Kill Devil Hills after they received the missing person report on Thursday.

It’s unclear if Johnson went out on the water during Thursday’s tropical storm. A neighbor said they last saw him on August 22, and he reportedly said he was taking his 23-foot sport fisher vessel out to troubleshoot a maintenance issue.

The Coast Guard says it’s not known how long he planned to be gone or where he was going, but anyone with information is asked to call Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center at (910) 343-3880.