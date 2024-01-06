FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A young boy was rescued Friday afternoon after he fell into a 15-foot storm water vault in front of his home.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a call about a child falling into a storm drain in front of a home on Bunce Road close to Sheetz at 6410 Raeford Road.

Members of the technical rescue team made a confined space entry and had the child removed at 5:15 p.m.

The child, who is in the 4-5-year-old age range, was taken to a nearby hospital, the fire department said.

The boy did not appear to have life-threatening injuries and Cape Fear Valley EMS also treated the boy at the scene, officials said.