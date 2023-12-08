CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After announcing his intention to run for N.C. Treasurer, N.C. representative John Bradford (R-Mecklenburg) says he will run for the District 8 Congressional seat.

Bradford announced the move on social media Friday morning.

The district comprises several counties including Anson, Montgomery, Richmond, Scotland, Stanly, and Union. It also encompasses parts of Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Robeson counties.

WBT Radio reported that Bradford is loaning his campaign up to $2 million.

There’s already a big field interested in the seat. While Bradford and attorney Don Brown filed for the run, Mark Harris also announced his desire for the post.

Current rep and Waxhaw resident Dan Bishop, who is running for N.C. attorney general, currently holds the position.