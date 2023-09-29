BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two separate wrecks along I-40 in Burke County caused traffic delays Friday afternoon, according to NCDOT and Highway Patrol.

The first accident happened on I-40 West, near Old NC Highway 10. The road was closed one mile west of Exit 116, NCDOT reported.

NC State Highway Patrol said around 11 a.m. Friday, an RV towing a truck had lost control and hit an SUV that was towing a U-Haul trailer. The RV overturned and blocked the road.

No injuries have been reported in this crash. Troopers said traffic was being diverted off I-40 West onto the 116 Exit.

The second accident happened on I-40 East, near Rutherford College Road. NCDOT reported that one lane was closed near Exit 113. Drivers were being asked to follow directions from on-scene responders at this time. One of two lanes was reported closed in the area.