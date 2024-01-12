BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three absconders have been arrested and are being held without bond following an operation in Burke County this week, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

A multi-agency operation was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday to locate three absconders who violated probation. Connelly Springs resident Natalie Henson, 28, was arrested following a brief foot chase and faces charges including meth possession. Connelly Springs resident Victor Coffey, 27, was arrested Thursday at a home on Wortman Street and faces charges after having evaded probation since August of 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.

Finally, Valdese resident Kenneth Clark, 34, was arrested after having eluded apprehension since 2022 and faces

All are being held without bond and had court appearances scheduled for this week.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office, NC DAC Special Operations, and an Intelligence Unit

USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force were among the departments that were involved in the operations.