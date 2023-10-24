BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Morganton Monday night, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, on N.C. 18 near Zero Mull Road. Mark Mode, 43, of Morganton, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Mode was on his bicycle and was struck by a passing pickup truck. The bicyclist was wearing dark clothing, the roadway was not lighted, and there were no lights on the bicycle, Highway Patrol said.

Speed and impairment are not suspected, however, there are possible charges pending.