BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Burke County man has been arrested after six grams of heroin were found in his home, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 24, 2023, Burke County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and other local officials conducted a search of 7200 Rhodhiss Road in Connelly Springs after receiving many public complaints, officials said.

While there, officials found the heroin and arrested 23-year-old Danny Edward Yates.

He’s charged with felony possession of Heroin and felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling of controlled substance. Yates also received a $20,000 secured bond.