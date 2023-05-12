BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Burke County man is facing felony charges following his visit to a bar that involved a shooting and a structure fire.

On May 4, around 11 p.m., the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to Styles Tavern on U.S. 64 north of Morganton in reference to a disturbance where shots were fired. When officers arrived, the alleged offender had already left the scene.

Early the next morning, Chesterfield Fire Rescue responded to the same location in reference to a structure fire. The Burke County Fire Marshal and the sheriff’s office responded and the fire is currently under investigation.

Later on May 5, warrants were issued for 41-year-old Thomas Jeffery Edmisten for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony charge. He was arrested on May 8 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Catawba County.

Edmisten was initially issued no bond and given a court date of May 11. However, Edmisten was issued a $500,000 secured bond in Burke County District Court that day. A probable-cause date is set for June 1 in Burke County District Court.