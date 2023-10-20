MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Burke County woman was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 17, after a search warrant allegedly revealed felony amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine at her home.

On Tuesday, Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed the warrant for Heidi Lynne Epley, 32, in the 5300 block of Old N.C. 18. Deputies say she was in possession of approximately 78 grams of methamphetamine, 3.4 grams of fentanyl and 2 grams of marijuana.

Epley was then charged with the following:

Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances,

Possession of methamphetamine,

Trafficking methamphetamine,

Possession with intent to manufacture sell deliver methamphetamine,

Possession of Schedule II substance (fentanyl) and

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Epley was confined to the Burke County Jail under no bond. She appeared in court the next day. The State Bureau of Investigations and N.C. State K9’s office provided assistance with the case.