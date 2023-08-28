Burke County Schools told students and parents about a suspicious object on Monday morning at Patton High School.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All students have been sent home for the day as authorities continue to investigate a ‘suspicious object’ Monday at a Burke County high school.

Burke County Schools confirms with Queen City News that a faculty member had noticed the suspicious object outside, in front of Patton High School, and notified a School Resource Officer.

No one was let inside the building and school officials promptly called the police. All students were initially moved to a secure location, at the football field.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Morganton Public Safety are handling this incident. A Bomb Squad has been called to the scene to investigate, officials confirmed.

In a social media post, the school system said, “The safety of our students and staff is our No. 1 priority, and we are taking all precautions necessary and following law enforcement’s lead.”

No other information was immediately released.