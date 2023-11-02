BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Hickory man accused of trying to rob a Dollar General store of cash and cigarettes is now under arrest, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Deputies responded to calls on Halloween to the Dollar General in Rhodhiss.

An initial investigation revealed displayed an apparent handgun demanding cash and cigarettes. Hickory resident Johnny Gum, 45, was identified as the suspect and a search ensued. Gum was arrested at a home on 12th Street after a warrant was executed on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s report.

He was held without bond with a court appearance set for Thursday.