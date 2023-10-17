BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A previously convicted felon was arrested again after a search of a home in Burke County revealed a stockpile of guns and drugs stash, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots last Wednesday around 12:15 a.m. at a home in Morganton. Responding deputies said they learned that the person who made the original call regarding the shots was a convicted felon and had a warrant out for their arrest for a misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Multiple guns were also observed at the home and Roger Whienant was arrested and now faces multiple charges including possession of a gun as a felon and drug-related charges. A warrant was served on the home, where drugs including crack and cocaine were discovered along with 13 firearms, according to the sheriff’s report.

Whisenant was held on a $40,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail.