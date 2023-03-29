BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A small child and a man are recovering following a waterfall rescue Wednesday morning in Burke County, emergency personnel said.

The rescue happened at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at McGalliard Falls Park.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Truman Walton, as emergency crews got to the scene, they found a man holding a small child, standing on the ledge between the two steps of the falls.

One rescuer repelled over to the man and child, and the man was placed in a harness. The rescuer and man then walked back up the rock while carrying the child, using the rope as a hand line to assist them.

Burke EMS transported both the child and man to UNC Health Blue Ridge Valdese for an evaluation. No serious injuries were reported.