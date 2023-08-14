MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a house fire in Morganton, according to the Burke County Fire Marshal.

At 12:21 Monday morning, fire crews were dispatched to a reported house fire that was occupied at 3335 Port Street in Morganton.

Officials say residents confirmed that one person was still inside when the fire department arrived on the scene.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Bon Alexander Stroupe, 43, was pulled out of the home by firefighters, but paramedics were unable to save him and he died at the scene, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Four Burke County Fire Departments and Burke County EMS responded to the scene. According to officials, the fire was contained in approximately 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.