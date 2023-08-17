MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Burke County officials reported a 400-gallon fuel spill on Wednesday.

Burke County fire marshal Michael Willis said a tanker delivering fuel to a Citgo gas station on N.C. 181 spilled gas.

Wilis said fire officials “monitored the area with Combustible Gas Indicators to establish a safe parameter establishing the need to shut down a 100-foot portion of Spainhour Road for approximately 5 hours.”

Officials said the delivery company’s contracted environmental cleanup company worked to contain the spill during that time.

Willis added that the department monitored the scene to ensure no fire danger.

By 1:30 p.m., an N.C. Department of Environmental Quality environmental contractor took over cleanup efforts.