MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect who was on the run from police and taken into custody overnight has prompted several Burke County schools to run on a two-hour delay.

Burke County school officials said Salem, Mull, Liberty, North Liberty, and Patton will all operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday for students and staff.

“We always take the safety of our students and staff into consideration in situations such as this and err on the side of caution. Now that this incident is resolved, a two-hour delay will give our buses a chance to get on the roads,” the school system said.

In a Morganton Public Safety post around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the agency said a wanted suspect from Tuesday’s manhunt was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m.

In a previous social media post at 1:33 a.m., Burke County Public Schools said Salem Elementary, Mull Elementary, Liberty Middle, North Liberty, and Patton High buildings would be closed.

School officials said the schools would operate on ‘a remote learning basis’ before switching to the delayed opening on Wednesday.

Queen City News has reached out to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Morganton Public Safety for further information.