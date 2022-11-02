BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Connelly Springs man who was reported missing in August is still being looked for, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies said Jason Sheffield, 31, was reported missing in August 2022 and that he had last been seen by family in Hickory on South Fork Avenue.

Investigators discovered Sheffield had been given a ride by a family member to his home on Teague Ave. on September 19, however, the family member said they had not seen or heard from him since that date.

Family said he was known to visit areas like Drexel, Morganton, Hickory, and Catawba County.

Anyone with information on Sheffield’s whereabouts is asked to call 828-438-5500.