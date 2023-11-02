BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homeless drug dealer has been arrested for a second time in as many months, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

An undercover operation was launched on October 13th regarding 40-year-old Thomas Harden, who deputies say is homeless, following several complaints from residents in a community near Summers Road and Drexel Road about drug activity. Deputies located Harden and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a fictitious tag. K-9 uncovered meth, a rifle, a handgun, and ammunition, and Harden was arrested. He was given a $40,000 secured bond.

Two weeks later on Halloween, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Harden where more meth and guns were seized, and Harden was arrested again.

This time Harden was not given a bond.