BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 115 MPH chase that included an infant child in the backseat ended with two arrests and drugs and guns being seized, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a disturbance last Thursday around 9 p.m. at the Pond View apartment complex on Main Ave.

Charlotte residents Jer’Michael Davidson, 23, and Lee Owens, 20, and multiple guns were observed in the parking lot and one of the men was screaming for someone in the complex to come out, the deputies report indicated.

When approached, deputies say the two men sped off and a high-speed chase that reached 115 MPH ensued eastbound on I-40 east. The car crashed on a ramp in Catawba County and both men were arrested. Davidson’s infant child was in the back seat, the report stated.

Owens was also found to be in possession of crack cocaine.

Both suspects face charges including possession of a gun by a felon and eluding arrest.

Davidson was held on a $35,000 secured bond and Owens, $5,000.