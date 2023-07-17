Two people were killed and several others hospitalized from a pair of collisions on I-40 Monday afternoon.

VALDESE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people died in a head-on collision on westbound Interstate 40 Monday afternoon in eastern Burke County.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling east in the westbound lanes near Mile Marker 113 and Malcom Boulevard when it collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe. This collision caused the Tahoe to collide with a 2022 Ford F250 that was also traveling west on I-40.

The driver of the Ranger, Jeffery Dean Wise, 60, of Valdese, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, NCHP said.

This viewer video shows cars stuck on I-40 westbound Monday evening. (Franco Ramirez Almaraz)

The driver of the Tahoe, Kimberly Noel Gentry, 46, of Newland, was transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health CMC, in critical condition. The Tahoe’s front-seat passenger, Christopher Lee Jordan, 49, of Newland, was transported by medical helicopter to Mission Hospital in Asheville, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Traffic was backed up on U.S. 70 in Burke County while I-40 was shut down. (NCDOT)

Two juveniles in the vehicle were transported by ambulance to Valdese Hospital.

The driver of the F250, Kenneth Darrell Mashburn, 51, of Union Mills, was transported by EMS to Grace Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in this case. All occupants were restrained by seatbelts.

Eastbound lanes were quickly cleared during the investigation, but Westbound lanes remained closed for two hours before reopening.