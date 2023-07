VALDESE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed Monday evening in eastern Burke County due a fatal crash, according to authorities.

N.C. Department of Transportation says the incident occurred near Exit 113 (Malcolm Boulevard). Drivers are being diverted onto U.S. 70.

After a fatal crash at 5:28 p.m., there were subsequent collisions, State Highway Patrol said.

NCDOT expects the road to reopen by 8 p.m. The traffic impact is high, with related backups on U.S. 70.