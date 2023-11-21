BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 24-year-old man was killed in a hunting accident in Burke County on Monday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly incident happened on Monday, Nov. 20, in the area of Adventist Circle in Morganton.

Deputies and the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission responded to the 911 calls. As they arrived at the scene, they found Ethan Hahn, 24, of Hildebran, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from his injuries, deputies said.

No foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation remains open and ongoing at this time.

Several agencies are involved in this case including the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the NC Wildlife Resource Commission, the Lake Janes Fire & Rescue, Longtown Fire, Burke County EMS, and Burke Rescue Squad.