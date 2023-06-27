BURKE COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies say they tried to stop a car when the driver drove off at high speeds.

Just after 10 a.m. on June 23, investigators saw a black Honda Civic leave the home at 1248 Drexel Road and drive towards I-40 westbound, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the driver, 40-year-old Joseph Mosteller, drove off at “unsafe speeds” when law enforcement tried to conduct a traffic stop. The Honda later crashed into an embankment at Highway-70 West and Powerhouse Road.

According to authorities, Mosteller tried to run on foot but was caught soon after jumping out one of the rear car doors. A brown bag with about 109 grams of Methamphetamine and 8 grams of Fentanyl was allegedly found in the Honda.

Mosteller was taken to the hospital to check for any injuries but was later transported to the Magistrate’s Office, officials state.

After the chase, investigators say they returned to the home on Drexel Road with a search warrant tied to a narcotics investigation involving Mosteller. About 236 grams of suspected Methamphetamine and 20 grams of suspected Fentanyl were allegedly found inside the home.

Mosteller is being held without bond and is charged with the following: