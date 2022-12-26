VALDESE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was killed Sunday afternoon after his pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a car in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 on US 70 near Rhodiss Road.

A Chevrolet Colorado traveling west on US 70 crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Volvo car, highway patrol said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 71-year-old William Gordon Bailey of Connelly Springs, died at the scene. Trooper said Bailey was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The driver of the Volvo was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in Hickory.

Highway Patrol said no charges are expected in the incident.