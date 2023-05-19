MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Marion man was arrested on five felony charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine in western North Carolina.

On Wednesday, May 17, Burke County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators assisted the U.S. Marshal Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and NCDPS Probation & Parole with serving an arrest warrant on Scottie Alan Keith Frady for a reported parole violation.

Frady was reportedly located in the 3000 block of N.C. 18-U.S. 64 north of Morganton, and was taken into custody without incident.

Burke County investigators allegedly seized approximately 2,160 grams (4.7 pounds) of methamphetamine, two handguns, two items of body armor and cash.

Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office said two additional firearms were recovered in Rutherford County, an AR-style pistol and an M11 sub-machine gun. With the assistance of McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, these two firearms were turned over to Burke County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been contacted for additional assistance due to one of the firearms possibly being fully automatic.

Frady, 26, was charged with the following felonies:

Parole violation

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession with intent to manufacture or sell methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm by felon

He was placed on a $75,000 secured bond.