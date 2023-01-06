MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man was killed in a head-on crash on a highway in Burke County Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 4 on US 70 near Brandon Road.

A Volkswagen car was traveling west on US 70, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Toyota SUV, authorities said.

63-year-old Robert Ernest Bowden, the driver of the Volkswagen, died at the scene. Troopers said he was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol said the initial investigation indicated reckless driving on the part of Bowden was a contributing factor in the crash.