VALDESE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man was killed Tuesday in a collision on Interstate 40 in Burke County.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29, on westbound I-40 near Mile Marker 111, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle traveling west in the right lane attempted to merge into the left lane and struck a 2011 GMC Yukon traveling in the left lane.

The driver of the motorcycle, Matthew Dewayne Lunsford, 28, of Morganton, was reportedly ejected from the motorcycle and struck by the Yukon. He was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morganton where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Yukon was not injured.

During the on-scene investigation, the roadway was closed in the area for approximately one hour. No charges will be filed in this case.